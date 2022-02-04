COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers hit 3-week low; case averages keep dropping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have hit their lowest point in nearly three weeks. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported continuing drops in the average number of new cases and the count of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

A day after North Carolina reached 21,000 COVID-19 deaths, the state added 70 more, but reported its lowest rate of tests confirming new cases since December.

The vaccine push also continued to lose steam.

For the fourth straight day, fewer than 17,000 total doses were recorded. The 7,241 booster doses marked the fewest since NCDHHS began releasing its daily count of them in November.

Additionally, the 4,490 patients in hospitals mark the fewest since Jan. 17, the last time there were fewer than 4,500 of them. The patient count fell for the eighth straight day and has dropped by an average of 90 patients per day during that span. The state reported 12,385 new cases, the first day since Monday with fewer new cases than the previous day.

North Carolina also averaged fewer than 14,000 new cases per day over the past week, roughly half of what it averaged two weeks ago, and the fewest since the first week of January.

But, state officials have added at least 60 deaths every day this week, to bring the total to 21,097.

Finally, NCDHHS said 21 percent of tests came back positive — the lowest that number has been since Dec. 27, the last time it fell below 20 percent.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

2,459 first doses

3,228 second doses

88 single-shot J&J doses

7,241 booster doses

13,016 total doses