COVID-19 in NC: Hospital numbers, new cases tick up again – but a big drop in percent positive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was a mixed bag with North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers.

The state’s overall hospital numbers increased for the fourth straight day and are creeping back toward 1,000, with today’s total of 985 an increase of 28 from yesterday’s revised figure of 957, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data. The state has seen a net increase of 103 hospitalizations since the low point last Sunday.

Although hospital numbers have increased, the intensive care numbers reached a record low for the pandemic. Just 224 COVID patients are in ICUs today, with doctors saying this is a sign the vaccines are working to keep people from becoming so severely sick that they need intensive care.

The state reported 2,027 new cases today, the most since Saturday. The plateau/slight rise in the state’s trends continues, with North Carolina’s seven-day average hovering in the 1,800 range all week.

The percent positive took a tumble on Thursday, dropping to 4.4 percent based on testing from Tuesday. That’s a full 1.5 percentage points down from where it was both yesterday (Monday’s numbers) and Tuesday (Sunday’s numbers).

Another 24 deaths were reported today after 25 came in yesterday. It brings North Carolina’s total to 12,136.