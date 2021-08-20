COVID-19 in NC: Hospital patient count climbs past 3,100; another 54 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals reached its highest point since late January and moved to nearly 80 percent of what the total was at the peak.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said 3,147 patients were hospitalized — with the increase of 52 the smallest one-day jump of the week — and reported 54 more deaths, the third day in a row with at least 50.

The patient count is its highest since Jan. 28, when there were 3,229 as that number was dropping two weeks after the winter peak.

Hospitalizations topped out at 3,992 patients on Jan. 14. The current total means the state is 79 percent of the way toward matching it.

DHHS also reported 6,631 new cases one day after it surpassed more than 7,000 for the first time since February. The seven-day average remained in excess of 5,000 for the eighth consecutive day.

The deaths brought the total to 14,059.

The state also reported an increase in one of its key vaccination percentages: The rate of adults with at least one dose jumped a percentage point to 64 percent. The share of adults fully vaccinated remained at 59 percent.

Vaccine dose count