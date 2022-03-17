RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s main COVID-19 numbers continued to drop to their lowest levels since July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported its smallest count of patients in hospitals and its lowest average number of new cases in eight months as the omicron-driven surge continues its weeks-long fade.

The 769 hospitalized patients represented a drop of 29 from the total Wednesday. That running count has fallen on 47 of 49 days since the late-January peak, and neither of the two daily increases since then was larger than three patients.

NCDHHS reported 1,223 new cases, the second straight day with more than 1,000 of them after three days in the hundreds.

The state averaged fewer than 1,200 new cases per day over the past week, the first time since July 22 that it’s fallen that low.

One day after the state recorded its 23,000th death, another 25 deaths were reported, pushing the total to 23,030.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT