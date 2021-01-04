COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations continue sharp increase, new record for daily percent positive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to increase sharply on Monday – reaching a pandemic record 3,635.

While hospitalizations were up, new daily cases plummeted to 5,187.

However, data pertaining to new lab-confirmed cases on Mondays is usually a lower number due to weekend testing.

North Carolina now has 570,111 total cases of the virus from 7.1 million tests.

Monday’s daily percent positive rate, which reflects data from Saturday, sits at 16.5 percent. The percent positive figure is the highest it’s ever been. That’s 0.2 of a percentage point higher than the previous record of 16.3 percent set April 12. Four of the six highest percent positive readings have all come since last Monday.

Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,941. The state is on pace to reach 7,000 deaths within the next day or two.