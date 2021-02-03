COVID-19 in NC: Record number of daily deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina continued to report a downward trend in COVID-19 metrics with the lowest hospitalizations since mid-December.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,706 hospitalizations on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend since January.

The number of laboratory-confirmed daily COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 4,167, up from Tuesday’s 2,926

The state added another 169 deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total number to 9,578.

That is a daily record – it breaks the previous high of 155 set on Dec. 30

The state has a total of 776,307 reported COVID-19 cases.

NCDHHS reported 12,079 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but 7,912 of those cases are delayed numbers from tests performed at FastMed urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021.

FastMed also added around 40,000 total test results to the dashboard due to the delayed reports, NCDHHS said.

“FastMed has fixed its reporting process, and the state is now receiving results from the company. This delay in reporting to NCDHHS did not impact patient notifications or care from FastMed. Prior to December 2020, all testing from FastMed was done by third-party labs and test results were reported to NCDHHS from those labs and included in the NC COVID-19 Dashboard,” NCDHHS said in a news release.