COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations continue to decrease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to decline in North Carolina on Monday with 3,287 being reported.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added another 4,633 confirmed cases to the state’s total – which now sits at 723,445.

Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.

Another 25 deaths are being attributed to the virus, bringing North Carolina’ total to 8,720.

More than 8.5 million tests have been completed.

Historically, numbers released on Mondays are low due to slowed testing during the weekend.