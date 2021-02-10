COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations continue to plummet, percent positive falls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospital numbers continued their downward turn, with 2,291 patients in hospitals Wednesday.

That marks the smallest number since Dec. 7 (2,247).

Wednesday’s number is 86 fewer than Tuesday, the only day in the past two weeks that saw an increase, however modest (7).

Another 135 deaths were reported, the first time since Friday that the state had more than 100 deaths reported.

It’s the 12th time in three weeks that 100 or more deaths were reported. That pushes the state’s total further past the 10,000 mark that was eclipsed Tuesday and brings North Carolina to 10,181.

The state added 3,833 new cases, a below-average number, but the more significant update is that the seven-day rolling average of 4,227 is at its lowest point since Dec. 4.

Here’s why it fell so far Wednesday: The huge number of 12,000 cases reported last Wednesday — which included about 7,000 old cases from FastMed clinics over the previous two months — dropped out of the seven-day window that is used to figure out the rolling average.

So with that number no longer in the mix to skew the figures, we are finally getting a more accurate measure of the seven-day trend.

The state’s percent positive dipped to 7.9 percent, based on testing from Monday.

It’s a drop of more than a percentage point from the 9.3 percent Tuesday, and has been in the 7 percent range for five of the past seven days.