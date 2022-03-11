RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since July, fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients are in North Carolina hospitals.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported just 960 hospitalizations, the fewest in eight months.

NCDHHS also added 1,849 new cases and said fewer than 3 percent of the most recent tests confirmed new cases. An additional 30 deaths were also recorded.

The most significant trend is the continued drop in the number of people in hospitals, which fell for the 42nd time in 43 days. The running total is the lowest it’s been since July 26, when it was at 954 as the surge driven by the delta variant began.

The new case count was below 2,000 for the sixth day in a row, which has pushed the daily average to its lowest point since late July.

North Carolina averaged just over 1,500 new cases per day over the past week. NCDHHS also said 2.9 percent of tests Wednesday came back positive, the lowest rate since July 2.

The deaths pushed the running total to 22,922. But the state is averaging about half as many deaths reported per day as it was two weeks ago.