COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations dip but remain at second-highest total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added another 2,102 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday as reported hospitalizations sat at its second-highest level.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are now 108,995 cases of the virus. More than 1.5 million tests have been completed.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, there are 1,182 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

NCDHHS said 877 ventilators are being used across the state with 2,500 available.

Another 20 deaths have been attributed to the virus bringing the total to 1,746. No one under the age of 25 has died in the relation to the virus in North Carolina, NCDHHS said.

Approximately 57 percent of deaths are patients 75 and older.