COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop below 1,000 for first time since October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early October.

According to data released Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the state had 992 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 on Saturday and 976 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have dropped by more than 3,000 since the state hit its peak of 3,990 on Jan. 13.

North Carolina hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 1,000 since Oct. 6.

NCDHHS added another 1,337 new cases on Monday and reported a daily percent positive of 5.2 percent.

A total of 11,709 have died in relation to the virus.