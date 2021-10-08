COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for 1st time in 2 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals has dropped past 2,500 for the first time in nearly two months.

With the delta-driven surge continuing to fade, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported its 17th consecutive day-over-day drop, with 2,467 hospitalized patients across the state.

A day after the state reached its 17,000th COVID death, NCDHHS reported another 85 deaths and added 4,078 new cases to the total.

The count of hospitalized patients has dropped by more than 400 — or, near 15 percent — in just the past week, and is down 35 percent in the month since peaking Sept. 9.

The seven-day average number of new cases was at 3,549 — or, less than half of what it was when it peaked Sept. 17.

Expect a big number of new cases over the weekend, NCDHHS said, because a technical issue prevented the results from nearly 18,000 tests from Radeas from being included in the data from Wednesday through Friday. Those figures will be added Monday, NCDHHS said.

DOSE COUNT

6,036 first doses

533 one-shot J&J doses

14,885 total doses