COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 181 as deaths increase by 111

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 181 on Friday, North Carolina added another 111 deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that at least 9,157 deaths are attributed to the virus, an increase of 111 from Thursday when the state eclipsed the 9,000 mark.

Hospitalizations continued to fall to its lowest point since late December.

NCDHHS added another 6,959 as the daily percent positive remained in single digits at 8.7 percent.

The state has 746,459 total cases from 8.7 million completed tests.