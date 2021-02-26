COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 1,900 over last 30 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement with 2,924 new cases added on Friday and 1,465 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations have decreased by a little more than 1,900 over the last month.

North Carolina hasn’t reported hospitalizations in the mid-1,400s since mid-November – long before the holiday surge.

Friday’s percent positive, based off Wednesday’s data, is 4.7 percent – below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

North Carolina has 855,905 total cases from 10.1 million completed tests.

The number of deaths increased to 11,186 on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories