COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 300 over weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across North Carolina dropped by nearly 300 over the weekend and public health officials also reported the fewest one-day count of new cases in 2 1/2 months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,152 patients in hospitals — the fewest since Aug. 9.

The patient count fell for the 20th consecutive day and dropped by at least 100 on each of the previous two days.

With the delta surge continuing to fade, NCDHHS also reported 9,489 new cases over the weekend — the first weekend with fewer than 10,000 since July 31-Aug. 2.

The 1,786 reported Monday marked the fewest since July 27, when there were 1,603, and brought the seven-day average number of cases to a nearly three-month low at 3,378.

Another 103 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 17,207.

DOSE COUNT

14,122 first doses

1,040 one-shot J&J doses

35,164 total doses