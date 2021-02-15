COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit lowest number since late-November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers continued to show improvement on Monday with hospitalizations dropping again.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the number of hospitalizations, 1,941, reached its lowest point since late November.

The number of deaths increased by 10 on Monday to 10,501.

The state added 2,458 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 824,352.

NCDHHS reported the the daily percent positive on Monday as 7.7 percent – which is up from the 6.5 percent on Sunday. Monday’s percent positive is a reflect of data collected on Saturday.