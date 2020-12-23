COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase again to new record, daily cases hit 5,600

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Once again, North Carolina has set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the state health department, at least 3,043 patients are in the hospital in relation to the virus – an increase of 42 from Tuesday’s record setting number.

A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data on Wednesday.

There are 411 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 4,972 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased for the second day in a row to 5,609. The state’s total number of cases is approaching 500,000 with 494,511 lab-confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 10.7 percent which is generated from Monday’s numbers.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 6,360 on Wednesday.