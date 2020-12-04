COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase as NC has fewest available ICU beds amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second straight day, the number of new cases in North Carolina exceeded 5,000, with 5,303 cases added to the total, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

It is 334 fewer than Thursday’s record total of 5,637.

The surge in cases has pushed North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average into record territory — past 4,000 for the first time.

The state has averaged 4,003 new cases per day over the past week.

North Carolina’s percent positive went up by almost a full percentage point, hitting 11.2 percent based on results from Wednesday.

The percent positive has been in double figures for four days in a row — the first time that’s happened since late April.

It’s been over 11 percent twice in the last three days.

The hospital numbers continue to climb, hitting a record high of 2,157.

Thursday’s total was revised down to 2,090, which makes today the first time it’s been above 2,100.

North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average in hospitalizations is on the brink of hitting 2,000, with that figure reaching a record high of 1,995.

North Carolina has just 412 empty ICU beds across the state — that’s the fewest on any day since the pandemic started.

The previous low of 422 came on July 14.

The 1,986 occupied ICU beds are the most since the pandemic started, breaking the previous record of 1,970 set on July 1.

There are currently more overall hospital beds in use today than at any other point in the pandemic, with 16,270 beds occupied.

The previous high of 16,172 was set on Oct. 14.



Lastly, another 57 deaths were reported, the sixth straight day with at least 20 and the third day in a row with at least 40. North Carolina’s total is now at 5,467.

