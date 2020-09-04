COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations jump by nearly 100 in one day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of people in the hospital in relation to COVID-19 jumped from 858 on Thursday to 955 on Friday.

North Carolina hasn’t experienced a similar day-to-day jump in hospitalizations since Aug. 3 with 1,057 to 1,154 on Aug. 5, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 2,045 new lab-confirmed cases were added Friday from 23,655 completed tests.

North Carolina has 174,254 confirmed cases from 2.38 million completed tests.

At least 2,839 are being attributed to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Safer at Home Phase 2.5 begins Friday at 5 p.m.

This new phase of reopening allows gyms to open at 30 percent capacity among other changes.