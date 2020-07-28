COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations jump to all-time high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After dropping and remaining near level for few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina jump to an all-time high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,244 people are hospitalized across the state in relation to the virus.

There are at least 116,087 lab-confirmed cases after NCDHHS added 1,749 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 1,658,973 tests have been completed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

