COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations jump to record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to a record high after three days of decreasing numbers.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,179 people are hospitalized across the state in relation to the virus.

The previous record daily high was 1,178 set on July 17.

With an additional 1,815 lab-confirmed cases reported Tuesday, North Carolina has 102,861 cases.

A total of 1,458,997 tests have been completed.

NCDHHS reported 1,668 deaths are being attributed to the virus. At least 863 deaths are from a nursing home or residential care facility.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 2 p.m. on the state’s COVID-19 response. It’s been nearly a week since the governor spoke publicly on the virus.

Last week, he announced North Carolina public schools could reopen with a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

CBS 17 will carry Cooper’s remarks on TV and on cbs17.com.