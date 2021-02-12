COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations, new case numbers continue to show improvement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics continue to move in a positive direction on Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 4,128 new cases. The state has 814,594 confirmed cases in total.

The state’s seven-day average number of new cases has hit its lowest point since Dec. 3

The percent positive increased to 6.5 percent from Thursday’s initial report of 5.9 percent, which was the lowest in three months.

NCDHHS raised the historically low percent positive from Thursday, bringing it up to 6.2 percent. Even with the revision, it’s still the lowest it’s been on back-to-back days since Nov. 5-6.

Friday’s percent positive is a reflection of Wednesday’s data.

Hospitalizations continued to decrease. NCDHHS reported 2,151 hospitalizations down by nearly 220 since the beginning of the week.

The state reported 82 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 10,376.