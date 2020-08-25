COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach 1,000 mark again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following its normal pattern, state health officials announced a smaller number of completed COVID-19 tests on Tuesday as compared to Monday.
From the 8,467 completed tests, 1,345 lab-confirmed cases were announced by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
North Carolina has a total of 157,741 confirmed cases from 2,102,359 completed tests.
Mondays and Tuesday have repeatedly had fewer completed tests reported.
Hospitalizations ticked up again on Tuesday to 1,000.
A total of 2,570 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 35 from Monday.
