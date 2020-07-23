COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach a new high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has set another new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Thursday morning, there are 1,188 patients in the hospital in relation to the virus.

That tops the previous high of 1,179 set on Tuesday.

NCDHHS added another 1,892 lab-confirmed cases bringing the state’s overall total to 106,893.

More than 1.5 million tests have been completed.

A total of 1,726 deaths are being attributed to the virus. At least 915 of those deaths are from a congregate living setting such as a nursing home or correctional facility.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. on the state’s response to the pandemic.

You can watch it live on cbs17.com.