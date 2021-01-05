COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach another high, hitting 3,781

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Carolina continue to increase, with Tuesday setting another record high at 3,781.

Hospitalizations increased by 138 from Monday’s previous record of 3,643.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,285 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases were added on Tuesday. – in line with the 5,187 that were added Monday.

Those daily numbers are nearly half of what was reported over the weekend with 9,527 on Friday and 9,365 on Saturday.

Tuesday’s daily percent positive was 16.2 percent – the third highest on record.

North Carolina now has 575,396 total cases of the virus from 7,150,588 completed tests.

Another 55 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,996.