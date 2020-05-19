COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach highest number amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday than ever before.

A total 585 patients are currently hospitalized across the state, according to data released from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The previous high was 551 patients on April 21.

A total of 19,445 lab-confirmed cases have been recorded in North Carolina.

Those positive test results are out of 265,008 completed tests.

A total of 682 deaths are being attributed to the virus, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS said 11,637 have recovered from COVID-19. The health department releases the number of patients who have recovered on Mondays.

A week ago, NCDHHS said 9,115 had recovered.

Confirmed cases of the virus have now been reported in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties. Avery County, the last county to not have a confirmed case, reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan could begin Friday at the earliest. On Monday, Cooper said an announcement concerning Phase 2 could happen mid-week.

“We’ll ease restrictions and move to Phase 2 only if we’re headed into the right direction with our data,” the governor said.