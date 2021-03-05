COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach near 4-month low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a near four-month low on Friday.

North Carolina reported 1,226 hospitalizations on Friday – marking a drop of more than 1,300 in the last month.

The last time North Carolina had fewer than 1,226 hospitalizations was Nov. 8 (1,176).

North Carolina added another 2,093 cases – down from the previous two days. There are 870,149 total cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The daily percent positive ticked up slightly from Thursday’s 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent.

Friday’s daily percent positive rate, based off Wednesday’s data, is well below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 11,446 on Friday.