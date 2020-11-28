COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations reach record high with 1,840

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Carolina have reached a new record high.

The state reported 1,840 hospitalizations due to the virus on Saturday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday’s record high in hospitalizations is the fourth time in a week the state has set a new record.

The state added 3,444 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases in the state to 357,958.

The daily percent positive was reported at 7.8 percent on Saturday.

There are 5,219 deaths being attributed to the state, according to NCDHHS.