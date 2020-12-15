COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations see sharp increase from Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added another 5,236 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations increased sharply from Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,735 hospitalizations on Tuesday – up 183 from Monday’s 2,553.

NCDHHS also reported a daily positive percent rate of 10.9 percent on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS reported the state surpassed 445,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 446,601.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the state’s response to the pandemic.

He latest executive order went into effect on Friday and included a 10 p.m. curfew.