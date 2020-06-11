COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations set record high for 4th day in arow

(Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported a new high in COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row.

As of Thursday morning, 812 people are hospitalized across the state with coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 39,481 lab-confirmed cases were reported by NCDHHS on Thursday – and increase of 1,310 from Wednesday.

Those cases stem from the 572,677 completed tests.

NCDHHS is attributing 1,064 deaths to the virus.

