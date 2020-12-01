COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations top 2,000 for first time as percent positive hits 10%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again set a new record high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 2,033 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus – that tops the previous high of 1,966 set on Monday.

COVID patients account for a rapidly growing share of the total number of people in hospitals, making up 13.5 percent of the total of 14,612 people hospitalized for any reason, according to a CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services data from Monday.

Just over 70 percent of the roughly 21,000 hospital beds in the state is occupied, according to DHHS data.

The number of new lab-confirmed cases ticked up from Monday’s 2,734 to 2,883 on Tuesday.

The daily percent positive moved up to 10.2 percent from 9.5 percent on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak on the state’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m.

