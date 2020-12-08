COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations top 2,300 for first time, state surpasses 400,000 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 broke another record on Tuesday — topping 2,300 for the first time, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to data, hospitalizations due to the virus are at 2,373 — up 126 from Monday’s reported number of 2,247.

The state added 4,670 new daily COVID-19 cases, up slightly from Monday’s 4,372 cases. In total, North Carolina has reported 404,032 total confirmed cases.

The daily percent positive dropped slightly to 9.7 percent, NCDHHS reported. Today was the first time in a week that the percent positive was under 10. The last time the rate was under 10 was Nov. 28 when it clocked in at 9.1 percent.

Tuesday was the tenth day in a row with double-digit death totals. Another 45 deaths were reported today, and at least 40 have been reported on five of the last seven days. Overall, 5,605 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the coronavirus task force are set to provide an update on the state’s pandemic response on Tuesday as hospitalizations and cases continue to climb.

This afternoon’s news conference comes as COVID-19 trends continue to head in the wrong direction in North Carolina. New records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been set in the past week.

You can watch the press conference at 3 p.m. on cbs17.com.