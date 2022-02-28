RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina ended February with its fewest new COVID-19 cases in eight months.

In the latest sign that the omicron-driven surge is fading, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported just 909 new cases.

NCDHHS also reported general improvement in the number of patients in hospitals and the rate at which tests are confirming new cases.

But the most surprising number was the single-day case count, which was the lowest since July 20 when 871 of them came in — a low that predates the surges driven by both the delta and omicron variants.

It’s the third straight day-over-day decrease — the state reported about 3,000 new cases Saturday, followed by roughly 2,000 the next day.

North Carolina’s daily average is lower than it has been in nearly three months. The state averaged about 2,800 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest since Dec. 4.

And the overall trend in hospitalizations is trending better, though the state did report its first day-over-day increase in more than a month. The 1,618 patients in hospitals Monday was only seven more than it was Sunday — when it dropped to its lowest point since Dec. 18.

NCDHHS says 6.9 percent of tests Saturday wound up being positive. For tests done Friday, that rate dipped to 5.8 percent — the lowest it’s been since Nov. 22.

The state also reported 70 deaths, bringing the total to 22,570.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

2,576 first doses

4,874 second doses

164 single-shot J&J doses

8,640 booster doses

16,254 total doses