RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers look even better this week.

The weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed fewer COVID-19 particles in our wastewater last week along with slightly fewer patients admitted to hospitals during the week of June 19-25.

And more than 10,000 first doses of vaccine were given — the most in a week since NCDHHS began reporting its numbers weekly instead of daily in the spring. Nearly 6,000 of those went to children younger than 5 during the first week they were eligible to get it.

Two other measures were effectively flat: The new case count, and the rate at which people showed up at emergency rooms with COVID symptoms.

NCDHHS says 5 percent of ER visits involved patients showing symptoms of COVID for the third consecutive week.

Nearly 23,000 new cases were reported for the second straight week.

But with so many people testing at home — the results of which don’t factor into those official case counts — that measure is a less reliable way to measure the severity of a surge.

One of the more reliable early indicators showed a significant drop.

The agency reported 16.7 million COVID particles were found in wastewater samples, a drop of about 12 percent from the previous week when that count hit 19 million.

NCDHHS also says 831 COVID patients were admitted to hospitals that week, 10 fewer than there were the week before, marking the second straight week with a decline.

The running count last week flirted with its three-month high, before eventually dropping to a two-week low. There were 770 patients hospitalized as of June 25, the fewest since June 11.

NCDHHS also reported 58 deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 25,209.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since June 22)

10,504 first doses

3,493 second doses

182 single-shot J&J doses

20,377 booster doses

34,556 total doses