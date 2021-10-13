COVID-19 in NC: Key numbers keep dropping, even as 97 deaths reported

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers continued their October declines as the delta surge continued its fade across the state.

Even as another 97 deaths were reported, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported its 22nd consecutive day of declining hospitalized patient counts while its average number of new cases dropped for the 26th day in a row.

NCDHHS said there were fewer than 2,300 patients in hospitals for the first time since Aug. 10. That made the seven-day average number of new cases dip to its lowest point since Aug. 5.

The state reported 2,277 hospitalized patients, and the 3,239 new cases was just under to its daily average of 3,248.

It marked the first Wednesday since Sept. 8 with fewer than 100 deaths reported, bringing the total to 17,330.

