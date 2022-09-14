There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are spotting a lot fewer COVID-19 viral particles in North Carolina’s wastewater.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported a 33 percent drop in the amount of the virus in sewage water last week.

The rest of the weekly statistical update Wednesday was a mixed bag, with new cases down 5 percent, emergency-room visits flat but hospital admissions up 10 percent.

The BA.5 omicron subvariant remains the dominant strain in the state, accounting for 80 percent of the samples sequenced by labs across the state.

The vaccination push also continued to slow to a crawl, with fewer than 9,000 doses recorded — the fourth consecutive week with the smallest weekly total since the state shifted to a weekly reporting schedule in the spring.

The biggest drop came in those wastewater counts — considered a critical early indicator of a potential surge. NCDHHS reported an average of 12.5 million viral copies per person during the week of Sept. 4-10, down drastically from the 18.7 million particles the week before.

The 19,618 new cases reported to the state — likely an undercount because so many tests are being conducted at home and are not included in that figure — mark the fewest in a week since early May.

There were fewer than 2,000 new cases reported on four separate days last week, the first time that’s happened since late April and early May.

A total of 1,100 people were admitted to hospitals last week, up from the 1,002 who checked in during the previous week. Meanwhile the running count of hospitalized people also ticked back up, with the state averaging 1,093 of them per day.

The state also says 5.4 percent of people who went to hospital emergency rooms last week did so because of COVID-like symptoms — virtually the same as the rate of 5.3 percent the previous week.

Only 1,167 booster doses were recorded over the past week, by far the smallest number since those numbers were counted weekly instead of daily.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since Sept. 7)

3,905 first doses

3,632 second doses

108 single-shot J&J doses

1,167 booster doses

8,812 total doses