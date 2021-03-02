COVID-19 in NC: Lowest number of new daily cases since mid-October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported just 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

While numbers released on Mondays and Tuesdays tend to be lower due to the weekend, Tuesday’s number of new cases is the lowest since Oct. 19 (1,144).

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly from 1,329 on Monday to 1,352 on Tuesday. This is the first increase in hospitalizations since Feb. 16.

Tuesday’s daily percent positive was 5.7 percent – just above the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus hit 11,288 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS 17 will carry his comments on air and online.