COVID-19 in NC: More than 1,450 hospitalized patients, most since February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday marks North Carolina’s 24th consecutive day of rising hospitalized patient counts.

Today’s numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services push the state to 1,465 people in hospitals with COVID, the most since Feb. 26 when there were 1,466.

Today’s number is more than double what it was just two weeks ago — something that can be said about every hospitalization number North Carolina has seen for the previous 10 days.

These are big daily increases, too. A jump of at least 40 patients on 12 of the past 12 days. Today’s increase was 75 patients a day after the jump was 83.

Another 2,188 new cases were reported to the state, making it seven straight days with at least 2,000 new cases coming in. It’s also two fewer new cases than were reported yesterday (2,190). The state’s 7-day average is up to 2,844 cases per day — the highest it’s been since Feb. 24.

The percent positive is at its highest level since Feb. 2., with 10.8 percent of tests performed Sunday coming back positive. It’s also the second straight day it’s been north of 10 percent — or, twice as high as the NCDHHS target of 5 percent.

Another nine deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 13,679.

VACCINE WATCH:

All of North Carolina’s vaccine percentages held steady from yesterday.

DOSE COUNT:

15,839 first doses

677 J&J one-shot doses

22,919 total doses