COVID-19 in NC: More than 2/3 of adults now fully vaccinated; state moves closer to 18,000th death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two-thirds of North Carolina adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also added more than 2,000 new cases, said the count of patients in hospitals dipped even closer to 1,400 and recorded another 47 deaths to move within 65 of yet another milestone.

The latest update to its vaccination rates showed the share of the state’s adults who are fully vaccinated climbed a percentage point to 67 percent. The share of adults at least partially vaccinated held steady at 71 percent.

The 2,160 new cases snapped a streak of three straight days with fewer than 2,000 of them.

But it didn’t prevent the seven-day average number of cases from falling for the 40th consecutive day. The state is averaging just over 2,100 new cases each day.

The patient count also dropped for the 33rd day in a row, slipping to 1,406 — the smallest it’s been since Aug. 2.

The death total increased to 17,935, and the state is on pace to record its 18,000th COVID death by the end of the week.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

6,744 first doses

581 single-shot J&J doses

17,585 total doses