COVID-19 in NC: More than 3,500 patients in hospitals, most since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 3,500 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across North Carolina, the most since mid-January.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday also reported more than 6,000 new cases and 60 deaths. That is the most North Carolina has reported on a single day since March.

The total of 3,503 hospitalized patients marks an increase of 161 since Tuesday and is the most since Jan. 22. It’s the 12th time in just more than three weeks that the patient count jumped by at least 100 from one day to the next.

With 6,130 new cases, it’s the fourth time in one week that DHHS reported at least 6,000 cases in one day.

The death total grew to 14,212, but that does not mean 60 people died Tuesday. Why? Deaths frequently are not reported to the state until days or weeks later.

Additionally, none of the key vaccination percentages have changed since Tuesday.

DOSE COUNT: