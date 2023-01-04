RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions in North Carolina have hit their highest point in nearly a year.

A total of 1,585 people — the most since February 2022 — were admitted between Dec. 25-31, according to the first weekly COVID update of the year, released Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

New cases were up 22 percent from the last weekly update two weeks ago, with more than 20,000 new cases were reported in each of the past two weeks. It’s the first time that has happened since September.

Since that most recent update on Dec. 21, NCDHHS also reported a 48 percent jump in the number of virus particles found in wastewater.

And people were showing up at emergency rooms with COVID symptoms at the highest rate since August, with those visits accounting for 7.2 percent of all ER trips.

The update includes two weeks’ worth of numbers because NCDHHS did not post one last week because of the winter holidays.

Any spikes related to spread at holiday gatherings are still probably a week or two away because of the lag between when someone catches the virus and when symptoms show up.

The biggest jump came in the number of people admitted to hospitals — which has nearly doubled since the last update from NCDHHS.

That total was at 859 for the week that ended Dec. 17 and climbed to 1,081 during the week that ended on Christmas Eve.

NCDHHS reported 21,800 new cases last week and 20,511 the week before, with the latest weekly count up 22 percent from the total of 16,994 during the week that ended Dec. 17.

The agency counted an average of 22.5 million COVID viral particles per person in sewer water last week, up from 17.5 million the week before and 15.2 million before that. The latest count is the highest since late September.

The omicron subvariants people are catching keep shifting: NCDHHS counted at least 12 different strains at sequencing labs statewide between Dec. 11-24, and three of them accounted for 10 percent or more of those samples. The BQ.1.1 variant made up nearly 50 percent of them.

And NCDHHS says the number of vaccinated people who have received the vaccine specifically tailored to omicron and its subvariants climbed to 20 percent.