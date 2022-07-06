RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina hospitals admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than they did during any week since February, while the running count of patients hit its highest point since March.

The weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services also showed a slight increase in the number of new cases along with slight decreases in two other key indicators. That came after consecutive weeks of mostly encouraging updates.

A total of 889 people were admitted into hospitals during the week of June 26-July 2. That was 58 more than last week — an increase of 7 percent — and was the most in a week since the week of Feb. 26, when 1,248 patients checked in.

And the running count of hospitalized patients reached 900 on July 2. It’s the first time it has climbed that high since March 11 — when it was coming down from the omicron surge.

NCDHHS reported nearly 25,000 new cases last week, the second straight incremental weekly increase after four weeks of declines. Yet the case totals are likely undercounts because at-home testing — which is not reported to public health agencies — has become more prevalent.

The 24,613 new cases reported marked a 4.5 percent increase from last week.

NCDHHS also says there were dips in the numbers of COVID particles found in wastewater and the number of emergency room visits to treat symptoms of COVID.

The agency says there were 15.8 million particles per person per week last week — down from 16.4 million a week earlier — and said the 4.9 percent of ER visits was down from 5 percent the previous week.

The state also reported 48 more deaths, bringing the total to 25,257.

NCDHHS also added nearly 53,000 booster doses to the total since last week, attributing that to a “routine cleanup of vaccine data” reported by the Department of Defense to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.