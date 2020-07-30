COVID-19 in NC: NCDHHS reports third-highest daily total of new cases, 38 more deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added another 2,344 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – the third-highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,462 new cases on July 11 and 2,481 on July 18.

North Carolina now has 120,194 total cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations dropped for the first time in three days. The number dropped from 1,272 – revised down from 1,291 – on Wednesday to 1,239 on Thursday. The two-week rolling average in hospitalizations has now surpassed 1,200 for the first time, at 1,201.

According to NCDHHS, 483 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours — the highest number since a record 567 on July 8.

More than 1.7 million tests have been completed with 30,517 being returned in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus climbed to 1,903 – an increase of 38 from Wednesday and up 118 from the weekend. It’s the third-highest daily increase in deaths and it comes a day after the single-day record of 45. It’s the third day in a row with at least 30 deaths reported and the fifth time in nine days that the state has reported at least 30.

NCDHHS reports 1,003 deaths are from a congregate living setting such as a nursing home or correctional facility.

At least 57 percent of the state’s reported deaths are patients 75 and older.