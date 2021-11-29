COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 150K more booster doses added to total; new case average dips

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. Merriam-Webster has declared vaccine its 2021 word of the year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials in North Carolina say the count of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses given is up by nearly 150,000 since before the holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also reported continued improvement in several key COVID-19 trends over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The agency says more than 1.51 million booster doses have been administered. NCDHHS only began posting the booster count Wednesday, and that first publicly posted count was at 1.37 million.

It also added a total of just over 8,000 new cases during the past five days — which resulted in a lower daily average — and a patient count in hospitals that remained less than 1,100 for all five days.

NCDHHS also said 8.3 percent of tests performed Saturday were found to be positive, and added another 38 deaths to the total.

The 1,725 new cases reported by the agency Monday came after just over 1,000 cases were reported on consecutive days during the weekend. The state is averaging 1,683 new cases per day — down considerably from the average of 1,999 on Wednesday.

There were 1,077 patients in hospitals across the state — up 19 from Sunday, but overall relatively stable. That patient count has been between 1,000 and 1,100 on 17 of the past 19 days.

The 38 deaths bring the death total to 18,714.NCDHHS also noted 5,230 children between 5 and 11 who received their second dose. The first ones to get their initial shots last week became eligible for their second doses. Another 13,638 kids in that age group got their first dose since Wednesday, bringing the total past 119,000 — or, 13 percent of the kids in that age group.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: