COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported Saturday, but fewer deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases Saturday, but fewer deaths compared to Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,954 new cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday. It marks the second time in three days North Carolina has had at least 1,900 new cases.

There were 26 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,160 in the state. That is the fewest deaths reported since Sunday when there were 13, but also underscores just how many deaths have come in the past week. There were 42 deaths reported Friday, according to NCDHHS data.

Hospitalizations were up six from Friday to 1,129. Since July 13, there have been only two days with fewer than 1,100 people hospitalized.

North Carolina has completed more than 1,969,766 COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Phase 2 of reopening North Carolina would be extended five weeks to Sept. 11. He spoke to fragile stability in key trends in the state’s battle with the virus.

“Hospital administrators and health care providers continue to express concerns that unless the spread of COVID-19 is limited, existing health care facilities and resources may be insufficient to care for those who become sick,” the latest executive order said.

A model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine released earlier in the week suggests North Carolina may need to reimpose restrictions in October to slow the spread of COVID-19.

