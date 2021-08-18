COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 3,000 patients in hospitals, another 5,000 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in North Carolina continued its march toward 3,000, while another 5,000 new cases were reported across the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said 2,930 people were hospitalized and reported another 57 deaths.

The patient count rose by 102 from Tuesday, and marks the highest total since Jan. 29 — the last time that total surpassed 3,000.

In a sign of how quickly the delta variant is spreading, it’s the ninth time in 15 days that the number of hospitalized patients climbed by at least 100 in one day.

DHHS also reported 5,256 new cases — the fifth day in the past week with at least 5,000 of them. The seven-day average also exceeded 5,000 new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The state did report an increase in one of its key vaccination rates, with 59 percent of adults now fully vaccinated. The rate of adults partially vaccinated, 63 percent, remained the same.

DHHS also said 13.2 percent of tests performed Monday were found to be positive, the 17th consecutive day it has been in double digits, or at least twice as high as the state’s target of five percent.

DOSE COUNT: