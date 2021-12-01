COVID-19 in NC: New case count tops 3,000 for 1st time since October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina — the most in six weeks.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday added 3,039 new cases to the total, along with 36 more deaths. It was also the fifth consecutive day with an increase in the count of patients in hospitals.

That big case number comes nearly one week after Thanksgiving, and with increasing concern about the omicron variant, despite it yet to be confirmed in North Carolina.

The one-day new case total is the highest since Oct. 16, when there were 3,169, and just the second time since then that it topped 3,000. It caused the biggest single-day jump in the seven-day average number of new cases since September.

That daily average, that has risen three days in a row, climbed to 1,852, an increase of 103 since Tuesday. The count of hospitalized patients, that had been relatively flat for weeks, is starting to tick up, increasing by 110 over the past five days.

There were 1,157 patients in hospitals Tuesday, the most since Nov. 4 and a total of 18,776 people have died.

NCDHHS also added more than 47,000 booster doses to the total, bringing it up to nearly 1.6 million given so far. The agency also said two key vaccination rates — both involving the share of the state’s adults — increased by a percentage point apiece, with 73 percent of those 18 and older with at least one dose and 69 percent of them fully vaccinated.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT