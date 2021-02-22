COVID-19 in NC: New cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 2,133 new cases on Monday, the fewest since last Tuesday, when there were 1,988.

It’s the ninth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 new cases and our seven-day average of 2,917 is the lowest it’s been since Nov. 18 (2,900).

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also reported 80 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday, the fifth straight day with a drop of at least 60 patients.

It brings the state’s number down to 1,567, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 19, when there were 1,533 hospitalizations.

The eight deaths reported Monday mark the fewest in two weeks, since there were also eight reported on Feb. 8. The death total is up to 10,934 but the daily average over the past week is down to 62 deaths.

The percent positive has ticked up slightly to 6.1 percent, based on testing from Saturday.

Sunday’s number, initially reported as 5.9 percent, was revised up to 6.1 percent.