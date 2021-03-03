COVID-19 in NC: New cases tick up slightly, most deaths reported in a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has 2,145 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, which is nearly twice as many as Tuesday but overall the trend remains headed down.

The state’s seven-day average of 2,275 is the lowest it’s been since Oct. 28, when it was at 2,221.

Another 75 deaths were reported, the most on a single day since last Wednesday, which also was the most recent day with more than 100.

But the deaths have been dropping as well, with the state’s seven-day average dipping to 41. It was 70 two weeks ago and 86 three weeks ago.

The percent positive took a step up, climbing past 6 percent for the first time in more than a week. It was 6.1 percent based on testing from Monday, which is its highest since it was 6.2 percent on Feb. 22.

That breaks a streak of six days below 6 percent.

Hospital numbers took another plunge, dropping by 40 from yesterday’s revised total.

We have 1,303 patients in hospitals today, the fewest since DHHS revised the way it figures out that number in mid-November.