There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina kept climbing for a second straight week.

New cases were up 13 percent last week to nearly 13,000 — the highest weekly total since late September — according to an update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In a sign that the effects of Thanksgiving-related spread continues to show up in the state’s numbers, officials reported increases in several other key measures.

It came a week after new cases rose 64 percent and hospital admissions climbed 22 percent during the first week when state data first began to reflect this season’s holiday gatherings.

Hospital admissions were up 8 percent to more than 700 during the week of Dec. 3-10, the count of COVID particles in wastewater increased by 13 percent and the state said people were visiting emergency rooms with symptoms of the disease at a slightly higher rate.

And it became more likely that a different COVID variant was sending them there: Nearly 1 in 3 samples sequenced by labs across the state from Nov. 20-Dec. 3 were the B.Q.1.1 omicron variant.

The BA.5 variant — which had been the state’s dominant variant since late June — accounted for roughly 1 in 4 samples.

Uptake of the new vaccine booster dose that targets the omicron variant continued to increase at a slow pace, rising by one percentage point and bringing the share of vaccinated people who have received it to 18 percent.

The state counted 12,955 new cases last week, the second straight week with more than 10,000 and the most since the next-to-last week of September, when the weekly total approached 16,000.

Three other key numbers increased for the third week in a row.

NCDHHS also says 709 people were admitted to hospitals last week. An average of 15.2 million COVID particles per person were found in wastewater last week, up from 13.4 million the week before.

And 4.3 percent of ER visits last week were caused by COVID-like symptoms, up from 4.2 percent a week earlier.

The state also added 47 deaths to the total, which climbed to 27,580.